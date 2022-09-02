Cairo: A lightning strike had killed a man and injured his wife in a Saudi province, a local newspaper has reported.
The 27-year-old man was dead after struck by lightning Thursday in the Muhail Asir governorate in south-west Saudi Arabia, the news portal Sabq reported.
The victim’s wife meanwhile sustained serious burns in different parts of the body. She was transported to a local hospital.
Their children aged two and four years survived the incident, the report said.
The lightning strike happened while the family was on an outing in a mountain. Muhail Asir was lashed by heavy rains on Thursday.
Last month, a young man was killed and his two cousins were injured by a lightning strike in Jazan in south-west Saudi Arabia.