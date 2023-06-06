RIYADH: Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday, months after the two countries agreed to end a years-long diplomatic rift under a China-mediated deal.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered stability in the Middle East and fuelled regional conflicts including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.
The deal was struck seven years after Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran following the storming of its embassy in Tehran during a dispute over the execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric.
The kingdom also has blamed the Islamic Republic for missile and drone attacks on its oil facilities in 2019 as well as attacks on tankers in Gulf waters. Iran denied the charges.