Cairo: The Saudi committee for pilgrim housing in Medina begins accepting applications on Sunday for permits related to next year's Hajj. This is part of early preparations for the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

The panel has urged landlords and investors in pilgrim housing to check requirements and ensure they meet all criteria to obtain permits. The procedure aims to ensure efficient processing of applications during the registration period. This period starts on Sunday, the first day of the Islamic lunar Hijri year 1446, and runs until the end of Rajab, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar.

Around 1.8 million pilgrims, including 1.6 million from abroad, performed the Hajj rites in and around Mecca last month. Saudi Arabia reported over 1.3 million deaths during the recent Hajj, most of them undocumented. Authorities emphasize the need for a valid Hajj visa and have cracked down on unauthorized tours.

Many pilgrims traditionally visit Medina before or after the Hajj to pray at the Prophet's Mosque and visit Al Rawda al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located. Some 1.3 million pilgrims visited the mosque during the recent Hajj season, according to Saudi figures.