Dubai: Eid Al Adha is predicted to begin on Friday, July 31, according to Saudi astronomers.
According to astronomic calculations, the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja will be born on Monday and will be clearly visible after the sunset of Tuesday. This means that Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja.
The first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja and one day after Arafat Day.
Saudi Arabia will sight the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, next Monday, to determine the beginning of the month. The Saudi Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent.
The court urged all Saudi citizens and expatriate residents to look out for the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja that marks the start of the pilgrimage rituals, which this year will be limited to only 10,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Anyone who sights the moon through a telescope, or by the naked eye should inform the nearest court,” the court said.
The court called on those who have the ability to view the crescent to join the moonsighting committees formed for this purpose in the kingdom’s regions