Cairo: Saudi Arabia has started applying a decision issued earlier this year localising entertainment facilities in the kingdom as part of efforts to provide jobs to its citizens and an employment policy known as “Saudisation”.
Under the decision issued by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al Rajahi, 70 per cent of total employees at independent and seasonal entertainment cities as well as family recreational centres must be Saudi nationals.
According to the same decision, jobs at entertainment cities in indoor commercial complexes are fully “Saudised”, starting from September 23.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development warned that non-compliant establishments face penalties. They will face two violations, namely employment of non-Saudis in professions restricted to Saudis and failure to get committed to localisation rates.
The decision is the latest in a series taken in cooperation with the ministry as well as other government and private sector agencies to provide jobs for Saudis and create a motivating work environment.
Key jobs targeted in the decision include branch manager, department manager, department supervisor, assistant branch manager, cash supervisor, customs service, sales specialist, and marketing specialist.
Exempted from the decision are some jobs including wallpainters, cleaning workers, plumbers, barbers, loading and unloading workers, and operators of games that require competence and specialised certificates.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate.
Foreigners make up about 10.5 million of Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34.8 million.