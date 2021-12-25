Damage after the projectile landed in the Saudi Jazan region as shown in civil defence photos.
Cairo: Two civilians were killed by a projectile fired by Yemen’s Al Houthi rebels in a Saudi border region, a civil defence official said.

The projectile hit a store in the Samtah governorate in the region of Jazan in south-western Saudi Arabia, killing a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni expatriate, spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defence Lt. Col Mohammed Al Hammadi said.

Seven other civilians, including six Saudis and a Bangladeshi resident, sustained minor to medium injuries resulting from the flying shrapnel, he added. Two stores and 12 cars were damaged too.

Al Houthis have plunged Yemen into a devastating war after they unseated the internationally recognised government and seized some parts of the impoverished country including the capital Sana’a in late 2014.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia led a military campaign in Yemen in response to a request from the government there.

In recent months, the Iran-aligned rebels have ramped up their cross-the-border attacks into the Saudi territory.