Dubai: Qatar has once again grabbed the global spotlight. The soaring towers of Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha in Lusail City recently served as the stage for a thrilling world record event.
World-renowned Estonian athlete, Jan Ross, marked a new milestone by traversing the world’s longest luminous rope, strung at a dizzying height of over 185 meters between these two iconic landmarks.
Ross, an Estonian athlete and three-time world champion in suspended rope walking, successfully undertook this extraordinary challenge on his first attempt.
He traversed a distance of over 150 meters on a rope no wider than 2.5cm, suspended at a height of over 185 meters between the two iconic towers owned by Katara Hospitality.
These towers, shaped like two rotating swords, are a part of Qatar’s architectural masterpiece, adorned by ultra-luxury hotels Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha.
Notably, Fairmont Doha houses the world’s tallest chandelier, while Raffles Doha offers personal host service and delectable cuisine by the globally acclaimed chef, Enrico Crippa.
In a post-event comment, Ross confessed that he was drawn to the challenge of crossing between the towers since his first glimpse of the building.
Despite dealing with heat and wind conditions and the additional weight of the warm LED light bulbs, he felt a sense of achievement with each step on the rope.
The adventurer compared the experience to skating on a heavy tree trunk rather than a light skateboard.
The achievement marked Ross’s first visit to Qatar, and he commended the iconic towers for providing the perfect backdrop for his feat.