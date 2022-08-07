Cairo: Around 729,000 people visited Qatar in the first half of this year, a 19 per cent increase against the total numbers of visitors during the whole of 2021, official figures have shown.
In a sign of the country’s tourism recovery, the number of international visitors to Qatar last June reached 149,000, the highest in summer months to the country in the past five years, Al Sharq newspaper reported, citing figures from Qatar Tourism.
Visitors from neighbouring Saudi Arabia topped the list of arrivals in June with 26 per cent of the total, followed by India with 10 per cent, the US and Oman with 5 per cent each and the UAE, Kuwait and the UK with 4 per cent each.
Qatar, which hosts this year’s FIFA World Cup, expects a stronger inflow of tourists in the second half of 2022.
Last November, Qatar Tourism launched a major promotional campaign titled, “Experience a World Beyond”, targeting 17 of the world’s top visitor source markets.