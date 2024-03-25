Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested two motorists for violating traffic laws and harassing road users.
The motorists were caught on video behaving in a way that disrupts public order and harassing road users. Legal procedures have been taken against them.
Earlier on Sunday, the South Al Batinah Governorate Police Command, supported by the Rustaq Special Tasks Police Unit, arrested 13 people and seized 49 bicycles and four motorcycles for traffic violations, disturbing public order, and endangering road users.
The authorities completed legal procedures against them.