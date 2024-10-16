Muscat: Three people died on the spot and one sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision on Tuesday in Al Moug Street of Muscat capital, according to an official from Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The injured was taken to Sultan Qaboos University Hospital. The deceased - Amjad Al Hinai, Ibrahim Al Hinai and Ammar Al Hinnai - hailed from Wadi Al Allaa village of Bahla province, north of Oman.

Khalifa Al Hinai, a prominent Omani lawyer and from the same area, said in a tweet in X platform, "A painful traffic accident shattered the tranquility of the upper valley today, resulting in the death of Amjad Al Hinai, Ibrahim Al Hinai and Ammar Al Hinnai May their souls rest in peace,"

A total of 595 deaths were attributed to traffic accidents in 2023, an increase from 532 in 2022. Injuries resulting from road accidents totalled 2,129, compared to 2,080 in 2022.

The total number of traffic accidents increased from 1,877 in 2022 to 2,040 in 2023.

Main causes of accidents

Speeding continued to be the leading cause of traffic-related deaths and injuries. In 2023, speeding caused 304 deaths and 1,037 injuries, marginally fewer than 334 deaths and 1,070 injuries in 2022. Speeding caused 1,009 accidents last year.

The second leading cause was negligence, resulting in 103 deaths and 245 injuries in 2023, a significant increase from 66 deaths and 234 injuries in 2022. Negligence-related accidents increased from 248 to 308.

Reckless driving behaviour led to 80 deaths and 418 injuries in 2023, compared to 63 deaths and 433 injuries in 2022.

Improper overtaking led to 48 deaths and 98 injuries in 2023, up from 27 deaths and 88 injuries in 2022. Tailgating resulted in 35 deaths and 160 injuries in 2023, up from 12 deaths and 158 injuries in 2022.

Defective vehicles caused nine deaths and 72 injuries in 2023, down from 12 deaths and 39 injuries in 2022.

Fatigue-related accidents caused six deaths and eight injuries in 2023, up from two deaths and three injuries in 2022, while driving under the influence resulted in four deaths and 50 injuries, down from nine deaths and 30 injuries in 2022.

Adverse weather conditions caused four deaths and 20 injuries, up from two deaths and five injuries in 2022. Poor road conditions led to two deaths and 21 injuries, compared to five deaths and 20 injuries in 2022.