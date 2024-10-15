Dubai: In-person classes at public and private universities and colleges across several Omani governorates have been suspended on Tuesday, October 15, due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation made the announcement following advisories from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, aiming to prioritize the safety of students and staff.

The suspension affects the governorates of Muscat, North and South Al Sharqiyah, Central, South and North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, and the mountainous areas of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah. To ensure continuity, the ministry has moved to a remote learning model for the day.

In a parallel move, the Ministry of Education has declared that public and private schools in these regions will also shift to online learning on Tuesday. The decision is part of the government’s comprehensive response to the unstable weather expected from the tropical depression 'Sayyal.'

The Ministry of Labour has also issued safety guidelines for employers, as work in Muscat and nine other governorates will transition to remote operations. Employers are advised to secure outdoor equipment, avoid unnecessary travel, and suspend all outdoor construction activities to safeguard workers.

To further prepare, the Ministry of Social Development’s Relief and Shelter Sector has readied 113 shelter centers across affected areas, with 40 fully equipped to handle emergencies in Muscat, South and North Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.