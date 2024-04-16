Dubai: Oman is in ther misdst of severe weather challenges as the National Multi-Hazards Early Warning Centre forecast that the current atmospheric conditions will peak on Tuesday, April 16.

According to Aisha Jumaa Al Qasmi, a meteorologist at the Civil Aviation Authority, heavy rainfall is expected to continue into early Wednesday.

“This is the strongest wave of the weather system,” Al Qasmi explained. “Heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected to fall across Musandam, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah and A’Dakhiliyah governorates.

South Al Batinah, Muscat and parts of Al Wusta may experience sporadic showers of varying intensity.”

Authorities have been working tirelessly since the storm began to ensure public safety. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) conducted two successful medical evacuations in Muscat and North Al Sharqiyah using police helicopters, transporting patients from remote areas to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the public transportation service Mwasalat is taking precautionary measures and has suspended services, promising updates via their social media platforms.

The severe weather has already resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals, including 12 students. As a safety measure, the government has declared a suspension of work for Tuesday in the most affected governorates, urging those in other areas to work remotely if possible. Schools will also remain closed in all governorates except Dhofar and Al Wusta.

The Ministry of Labour has issued statements regarding these precautions, emphasizing the possibility of remote work to ensure the safety and continuity of services during this critical period.