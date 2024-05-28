Muscat: In a recent crackdown on violations of foreign labour and residency laws, the Royal Oman Police announced the arrest of 55 foreign nationals on their social media accounts.

As part of a coordinated effort, police forces in Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah Governorates conducted separate operations with the support of their respective Special Tasks Units.

In Dhank (Al Dhahirah), 12 individuals of African and Asian nationalities were apprehended on farms for labour and residency violations.

Similarly, in Al Dakhiliyah, authorities arrested 25 people of Asian nationalities for related offenses.

In a separate operation, Coast Guard police boats, coordinated by the North Al Batinah Governorate Police, intercepted a vessel carrying 18 individuals of Asian nationalities attempting to leave the country illegally.