The logo of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the media center in at Al Ula Image Credit: AP

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs, is leading the Omani delegation attending the 41st summit of leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Sayyid Fahd will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullah Mohammed al Sa'eedi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, and other officials.

In an earlier interview with a local daily, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaid, Oman’s Foreign Minister stated that everyone is hopeful of the positive outcomes arising from this Gulf Summit that will renew the momentum of Gulf cooperation.

Shaddad al Musalmy, a leading Omani journalist and keen observer of developments of the region, said that there is so much expected from this year's GCC summit because the council is steadily moving towards the fifth decade of the blessed cooperation process. Despite the circumstances currently in the world, the summit confirms the keenness of the leaders of the GCC states in preserving the cooperation.