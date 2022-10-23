Cairo: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman will make a two-day official visit to Bahrain on Monday, the sultanate’s official news agency ONA has reported.
The visit comes in response to an invitation from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa, it added, quoting a royal court statement.
Talks will focus on promoting ties between the two countries in all domains, it added.
During the visit, Sultan Haitham will be accompanied by a high-level official delegation including the deputy prime minister for defence affairs as well as the ministers of interior, foreign affairs and finance.
Since he took power in January 2020, Haitham has shown interest in bolstering ties with member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council that besides Oman comprises UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.