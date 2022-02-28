Dubai: Fully vaccinated people are no longer required to perform a PCR test to enter Oman, starting from tomorrow (Tuesday), state-run news agency ONA has announced.
The move is part of a slew of measures announced by the Sultanate’s Supreme Committee dealing with COVID-19 to ease the pandemic-related curbs.
Wearing facemasks will remain mandatory only in indoor places. Hotels will operate at 100 per cent capacity.
The committee recommended the resumption of in-person classes with full capacity at educational institutions under precautionary measures.
Outdoor activities, conferences, events and social gatherings can be held with 70 per cent capacity, provided that all attendants adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.