Dubai: Oman’s construction sector employed the largest number of expatriate workers at the end of first quarter of 2022, totaling 373,184 workers, local media reported.
According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, there are five economic activities in the Sultanate that account for 74.3 per cent of the total expat workforce in the private sector, amounting to 1,449,358 workers.
The construction sector tops the list, employing 25 per cent of expat workers.
The monthly statistics showed that until the end of the first quarter of this year, the total number of workers in the construction sector, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, manufacturing industries, household activities, accommodation and food services, reached 1,766,426.
The statistics revealed that the number of expatriate workers in the construction sector alone amounted to 373,184, compared to 353,584 workers at the end of last year 2021, an increase of 5.5 per cent, while the number of workers in the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles reached 216,493, compared to 206,868 workers at the end of last year, an increase of 4.7 per cent.