Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health said it has reduced the time gap between the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine from six to four weeks. Currently, the vaccines being administered in Oman across the various government assigned centres as well as private clinics are mostly Pfizer BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca. The decision will take effect from September 15.
The Ministry called on those who have received the first dose of the vaccines and completed four weeks to register to take the second dose through Tarassud+ app.
Over 76 per cent of eligible people in Oman have got at least one dose of the vaccine and 46 per cent have got both the doses. Vaccination at government-assigned centres is free while private clinics charge a fee for the vaccine. A recent expansion of the campaign led to blue-collar workers being vaccinated at government centres.
Slowly, the country is opening up given the successful vaccination campaign and reduced number of infections. Among the key functions resumed recently were normal airline operations to certain countries that were in a banned list as well as the resumption of visa issuance.