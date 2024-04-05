Dubai: Oman has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for both the public and private sectors. Celebrations are set to begin on Tuesday, Ramadan 29, 1445 AH, falling on April 9, 2024, and will extend until Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Work will resume on Sunday, April 14, 2024, adhering to Oman’s Sunday to Thursday workweek.
According to the Ministry of Labour, employers could arrange for employees to work during this holiday period if necessary, provided that they offer suitable compensation for the holiday work.
Astronomical data suggest a high probability that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, according to Abdulwahab al Busaidy, Head of the Observatory at the Oman Astronomical Society.
This prediction, based on the expected visibility of the crescent moon shortly after sunset on April 9, is consistent with observations and expectations in neighbouring and other Islamic countries. Al Busaidy expected that most Muslim countries would mark Eid Al Fitr on April 10.