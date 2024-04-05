Dubai: Oman has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for both the public and private sectors. Celebrations are set to begin on Tuesday, Ramadan 29, 1445 AH, falling on April 9, 2024, and will extend until Saturday, April 13, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Labour, employers could arrange for employees to work during this holiday period if necessary, provided that they offer suitable compensation for the holiday work.

Astronomical data suggest a high probability that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, according to Abdulwahab al Busaidy, Head of the Observatory at the Oman Astronomical Society.