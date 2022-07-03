Dubai: The Oman Meteorology Department has issued a warning about a low pressure coming from India, that is expected to bring in rain of varying intensity and thunder, accompanied by active downward winds that will lead to the rise of dust on the western and eastern parts of Al Hajar Mountains.
The low pressure will mostly affect mountainous areas located in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and North and South Al Sharqiyah.
People are warned about rising dust, a decrease in the level of visibility, and the possibility of flying unstable objects due to the active downward winds.
Al Hajar Mountains and the surrounding areas are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds and hail today, the MET office said.
In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority said: “The latest weather maps and analyses of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that the Sultanate might be affected this week by extensions of low pressure coming from India."