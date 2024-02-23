New Delhi: Seventy original documents of high historic value pertaining to the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula and extended areas of the Arabian Gulf dating from 1793 to 1953 were handed over by India to Oman on Thursday.
In addition, 523 pages of copies of similar historical records were also gifted to the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) of Oman, India's Ministry of Culture announced today.
These originals and copies of immense worth relating to the history of the region were handed over to Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al-Dhawyani, Chairman of the NRAA, by Arun Singhal, Director General of India's Archives.
A three-member delegation from India's Archives, which included Dr. Sanjay Garg, its Deputy Director, and Sadaf Fatima, Archivist, in addition to Singhal, concluded a two-day visit to Oman on Thursday.
"The purpose of the visit was to explore areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of archives," the Indian Ministry said.
The original documents handed over to Dr. Al-Dhawyani included changes to the Omani Flag, which was completely red until 1868, through the present one, succession papers of Sayyid Faisal bin Turki as ruler of Oman after the death of Sultan Sayyid Turki in 1888 and details of an official visit by the Sultan of Muscat and Oman to the Viceroy in India in 1937.
Also handed over was a copy of the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation between the Republic of India and the Sultan of Muscat and Oman signed on 15th March 1953. This document has Arabic, English and Hindi versions.
"During the Indian delegation's visit, both sides finalised the draft of an Executive Programme of Cooperation, which will now be submitted for approval by the competent authorities of both parties and formally signed in the near future," the Indian Ministry said.