Muscat: Eid holiday packages have flooded the Oman travel market. With the resumption of normal commercial flight operations early this month between India and Oman, Indian destinations are in high demand.

“If you are travelling in April, the rates are an all-time low. One way to Cochin on Oman Air is only OMR89, whereas if you are booking for the first week of May, the same route costs double what it is now,” Sunil Panicker, a sales executive working with Saud Bahwan Group, said.

Khimji Travel, one of the leading travel agencies in Oman, has been promoting destinations like Bodrum in Turkey and Lake Como in Italy as ideal Eid break destinations.

Turkey, India or Thailand

The popular destinations for Eid Al Fitr for Oman residents and citizens are Turkey, India and Thailand. European destinations also feature prominently in the holiday packages promoted by destination management companies and travel agencies in Muscat. Travel Point, a leading and popular travel agency has a package to Turkey - May 4 to May 8 - priced at OMR275 per guest.

Tbilisi in Georgia and Maldives are also packaged attractively by travel agents as must-visit destination for the Eid break. The Tbilisi 4 nights package with air tickets, breakfast or lunch, city tours and transfers is available for OMR360 per person. The Maldives 3 nights package is being sold for OMR300. Eastern Europe, which used to be a preferred holiday destination, is not on the top now due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Sri Lanka has also fallen off the top bracket due to the economic meltdown in the country that has led to mass protests.

That leaves Turkey, India, Thailand, UK, Netherlands, Italy, France and Germany as some of the preferred choices for travellers.

Countries like Thailand have certain types of quarantine rules to enter the country. Many countries also have mandatory PCR to be allowed entry, while some countries allow only those who have been duly vaccinated. While the holidays have yet to be announced officially in Oman, people have firmed up their travel plans based on their assumption of when the holidays are likely to be.

Low rates on tickets to India