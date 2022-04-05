Dubai: For the sixth year in a row, an anonymous donor aided the release of 61 prisoners in Oman as part of the Fak Kurbah (Relieve a Burden) initiative from Oman Lawyers Association, local media reported.
“This act of kindness and compassion has been going on for the past six years in Oman,” the Oman Lawyers Association said in a statement.
Fak Kurbah is a humanitarian initiative by the Omani Bar Association aimed at collecting financial donations for the release of those imprisoned for financial claims in civil, commercial, legal or labour cases.
To be covered by the initiative, the person must be imprisoned or a prison order has to have been issued against him. He/she must not have benefited from the initiative during its previous versions, and the amount required to be paid for release must be related to a civil, commercial, legal or labour case, as the initiative does not cover criminal cases. In addition, the amount of the claim should not exceed OMR 2,000.
The ninth edition of the initiative was launched electronically last month by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalili, the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, in which he stressed that this initiative is Islamic humanitarian work and he called on people to participate.
In its current version, the initiative launched its own website (www.fakkrba.om), through which financial donations can be made for those covered by the initiative. The direct donations to the initiative’s account are also available for those who want to donate.