Dubai: A Four-year-old Kuwaiti girl has joined the ranks of millionaires after winning a staggering cash prize of two million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $6.5 million). Gulf Bank, one of the leading banks in Kuwait, credited the massive sum into Al Alaa Yousef Adel Al Mutairi’s account as part of its grand prize targeting depositors.
Accompanied by her father, Al Mutairi was present at the bank to oversee the award ceremony and the deposit of KD2 million into her personal account.
The win has made Al Mutairi the youngest recipient of the world’s largest prize associated with a bank account, setting a unique record.
Yousuf Al Mutairi, Alaa’s father, said that he had opened savings accounts for all his children at the bank, but it was Alaa who emerged as the fortunate winner of the grand prize.
Despite her tender age, Alaa has quickly become a sensation across Kuwait.
Images of her at the bank receiving her prize were circulated by Gulf Bank, capturing widespread attention on social media.