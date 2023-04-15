Dubai: As the last ten days of Ramadan is almost half-way through, demand for Umrah travel from Kuwait has surged, resulting in a 40 per cent increase in flight costs.
Despite the price hike, thousands of residents and citizens are making their way to Saudi Arabia by land and air to perform the sacred ritual.
According to well-informed sources, the increase in flight prices did not deter those who believe that a night spent in the holy sites is better than a thousand nights spent elsewhere.
During the first ten days of Ramadan, flight prices ranged between 150 and 250 dinars (Dh1,800 to Dh3,000) on normal days and increased to between 200 and 300 dinars on weekends.
Prices now rose to between 200 and 300 dinars on normal days and between 300 and 500 dinars on holidays and weekends.
In the last ten days of Ramadan, ticket prices have jumped significantly, with packages starting from 2,000 to 3,000 dinars, and even reaching 3,000 to 5,000 dinars during the last five days.
The package prices vary depending on factors such as hotel proximity, breakfast and suhoor, room size, and transportation.
The increase in prices this year has been attributed to the opening of Umrah for expats, the availability of electronic visas, and rising international and economic prices for aviation, which has also impacted hotel and service costs in the holy sites.