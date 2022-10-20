Cairo: Kuwaiti police have arrested a man suspected of stealing valuables from cars while their Muslim owners were performing the Fajr (dawn) prayers inside a mosque in Kuwait.
The Interior ministry said the suspect had been arrested in an ambush.
Police launched investigations to identify the thief after a video clip circulated online showing worshippers’ cars after they had been smashed and their contents stolen outside the mosque in the suburb of Abdullah Al Mubarak in the Farwaniya governorate, the ministry added in a statement.
“The thief admitted to have committed several incidents in the same criminal manner.
Thirty-two cases have been specified in Al Farwaniya governorate and efforts are under way to list other cases in the rest of governorates,” the ministry said without giving details on the suspect’s identity or age.
The stolen items include cellphones, according to the video clip.