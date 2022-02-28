Dubai: Nationals and expats in Kuwait spent KD43.7 million (Dh529.43 million) on tobacco products in the first nine months of 2021, local media reported.
According to official statistics, people in Kuwait spent Dh142.60 million on tobacco products from Jan to Mar, Dh181.73 million from April to Jun and Dh205.96 million from July to end of September.
Exports of tobacco products were Dh13.70 million in the first nine months of 2021.
The economic cost of smoking in Kuwait amounts to Dh278.9 million. This includes direct costs related to healthcare expenditures and indirect costs related to lost productivity due to early mortality and morbidity.
Reports said tobacco harms the health, the treasury, and the spirit of Kuwait. Every year, more than 1,700 people die due to diseases caused by tobacco consumption. Still, more than 4,000 children aged 10-14 and 470,000 adults (15 and above) continue to use tobacco each day, according to the report.