Cairo: A new group of Pakistani health workers are due to arrive in Kuwait today to support efforts for confronting COVID-19, according to a media report.
The group, the seventh of its kind sent to Kuwait, comprises 245 medical and nursing workers specialised in intense care medicine, anesthesia, chest and respiratory diseases as well as infection combat, Al Jarida newspaper reported, citing health sources.
The Pakistani medics will be employed for three months, which will be extended for three more months, the sources added.
Earlier reports said that Kuwait plans to bring the total number of Pakistani medical workers to 1,000 to help curb COVID-19.
Their recruitment comes under a medical cooperation agreement signed between the two countries last year with the aim of boosting links and exchange of expertise.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.8 million population, has recently expedited mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and reported a steep drop in infection cases.
Kuwaiti health authorities so far have registered a total of 408,078 virus cases and 2,403 related fatalities.