Dubai: In a startling court decision that has captured widespread attention on social media, a young Kuwaiti woman has been handed a four-year prison sentence for a surprising crime: assaulting her boyfriend and stealing his beloved dog.
The bizarre twist? It all unfolded after he reneged on a promise to marry her, despite their two-year relationship hinged on an engagement pledge.
Representing the case, Lawyer Abdul Aziz Al Yahya outlined that the 26-year-old woman acted out of a momentary fit of rage upon hearing the news from her 32-year-old boyfriend.
What started as a dispute over broken vows escalated into a legal battle when the boyfriend filed a complaint, resulting in the woman’s conviction.
The court’s verdict, sentencing her to four years with labor, has sparked a flurry of reactions across Kuwaiti social media circles.
Some bloggers sympathised with the woman’s sense of betrayal, questioning the ethics of promising marriage and then backing out. Meanwhile, others criticised her for resorting to violence, highlighting the dangers of trust and emotional reactions in relationships.