Dubai: In a startling court decision that has captured widespread attention on social media, a young Kuwaiti woman has been handed a four-year prison sentence for a surprising crime: assaulting her boyfriend and stealing his beloved dog.

The bizarre twist? It all unfolded after he reneged on a promise to marry her, despite their two-year relationship hinged on an engagement pledge.

Representing the case, Lawyer Abdul Aziz Al Yahya outlined that the 26-year-old woman acted out of a momentary fit of rage upon hearing the news from her 32-year-old boyfriend.

What started as a dispute over broken vows escalated into a legal battle when the boyfriend filed a complaint, resulting in the woman’s conviction.

The court’s verdict, sentencing her to four years with labor, has sparked a flurry of reactions across Kuwaiti social media circles.