Cairo: A young Kuwaiti has been handed a six-month prison term on charges of filial ingratitude after he beat up his old father, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The son was referred to the misdemeanor court in response to a legal complaint from his father, Al Qabas said.
The defendant was charged with kicking and slapping his father in the face after the latter had demanded him to behave himself and stop disturbing neighbours, according to the report.
In issuing the custodial sentence against the young man, the court said filial ingratitude is an “unforgivable crime” and assaulting them is a “heinous act”, Al Qabas said.
The paper did not give the defendant’s age or say when the attack took place.