Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had sentenced seven judges to jailing and ordered two of them be removed from their posts on charges of bribery and money laundering, Kuwaiti media reported.
The court handed down seven-year sentencing to each of the seven judges and acquitted an eighth in the high-profile case dubbed in the Kuwaiti media as the “judges’ bribery” case.
An Iranian defendant was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay KD500,000 in the same case, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai. The court also ordered the deportation of this defendant from Kuwait after serving the sentence.
A businessman was also given a four-year-jail term in the same case. The court, moreover, sentenced a lawyer to 10 years and ordered him to pay a fine of KD112,000. Other defendants including civil servants were handed down varying rulings in this case that surfaced in 2020.
In recent years, Kuwaiti has stepped up a crackdown on suspected corruption.