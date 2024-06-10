Dubai: The Kuwaiti Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence for a member of the ruling family involved in the murder of Abdul Aziz Al Zaatari.
The incident occurred on the evening of April 10 in Mubarak Al Kabeer Governorate, where Al Zaatari was fatally shot 12 times in front of his house. Following the shooting, the perpetrator fled to an unknown location.
However, swift action by officers from the Criminal Security Sector of the Interior Ministry led to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of the weapon used in the crime.
The case has captured significant attention due to the involvement of a member of the ruling family.