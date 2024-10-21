Dubai: Kuwait's Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has announced the reopening of work visas for temporary government contracts, a move intended to meet labour demands and support public sector projects.

Effective Monday, the reactivation comes under directives from Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior.

The announcement, made through PAM's official account on the X platform, states that these work visas will apply to government contracts lasting less than one year.

This initiative aims to provide greater flexibility in Kuwait's labor market, particularly for short-term projects that need a specialised workforce.

The government, through Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef's directives, focuses on adapting to workforce needs and ensuring the efficient execution of public initiatives.