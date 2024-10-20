Dubai: Kuwait has officially banned cash transactions for all vehicle sales, a move aimed at enhancing transparency and curbing illicit financial activities in the automotive market.

The new regulation, announced by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al Ajeel, took effect on October 14 and prohibits cash payments in the sale of both light and heavy vehicles.

The decision broadens existing restrictions by adding four categories to the cash ban: "buying and selling motor vehicles," "wholesale and retail trade of new and used motor vehicles," "car auctions," and the "sale of scrap cars." The regulation applies to car dealerships, agents, and auctions involved in vehicle transactions on a commission basis.

This follows an earlier mandate issued by Al Ajeel on October 1, which banned cash transactions for companies and individual businesses involved in the sale of all types of vehicles, including those sold wholesale, retail, or on commission.