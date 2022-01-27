Cairo: Doubts have grown over the construction of a high-speed metro in Kuwait in partnership between the government and the private sector, according to a local newspaper.
“A decision to cancel the metro project has not been officially taken. But all results reached by the Authority of Partnership Projects, after studying the economic feasibility of the project, have emphasised that its implementation is economically unfeasible at least for the time being,” Al Rai quoted close sources at the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport as saying.
New feasible studies on the metro project are planned to make sure that Kuwait needs its implementation at present or postpone it, the sources added.
The project has been put on hold since 2015 until the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport was recently tasked with examining the possibility of its implementation. "There may be other projects, the implementation of which at present are a priority compared to the metro project," the sources said, expecting that a decision will be soon made, likely scrapping its construction.
The project aims at providing a high-capacity and speedy mode of public transport to cut time spent on the roads and encourage demographic expansion. The metro is conceived to be built in five phases over a total stretch of 160 kilometes and 68 stations.