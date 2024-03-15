Dubai: Kuwait has announced a three-month amnesty period, commencing from March 17, 2024, to June 17, 2024, offering relief to expatriates who have violated the country’s residency laws.
Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Acting Minister of Interior, announced the initiative, which coincides with Ramadan.
The amnesty allows those in violation to rectify their status or depart Kuwait without facing fines, aiming to benefit over 120,000 expatriates. This gesture is part of Kuwait’s efforts to uphold its status as a beacon of humanitarian efforts, providing a window of opportunity for individuals to align with legal frameworks without the threat of penalisation.
During this period, violators can either settle any outstanding fines and regularise their residency status following the stipulated regulations or leave the country via designated ports without incurring penalties, retaining the option to re-enter Kuwait under new guidelines.
However, individuals facing administrative or legal challenges are advised to contact the Directorate General of Residency Affairs to explore possible solutions within the legal ambit. Post the grace period, stringent legal consequences will be enforced against those who remain non-compliant, including deportation and potential blacklisting.
Preparations are underway across Residency Affairs departments in all six governorates to facilitate the smooth processing of status adjustments, with a maximum fine cap set at KD 600 for those opting to regularise their residency.