Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of the Interior has issued a warning to both Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates against openly violating the fasting law during the month of Ramadan.
In a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, the ministry reminded citizens and residents that breaking the fasting rule in public during the day will result in punishment.
Ramadan
- In Pictures: Reinforcing values of sharing and caring during Ramadan
- Discounts, dining during ‘Ramadan Nights’ in Sharjah
- Ramadan: Meet children in the UAE who are fasting for the first time
- Watch: 28kg of oud, 300 litres of fragrances and essential oils to be used at Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia
The statement warned that those found openly violating the fasting rule could face imprisonment for up to one month or a fine of up to 100 dinars, or both. The ministry urged people to respect the religious observance of Ramadan and to refrain from eating, drinking and smoking in public during daylight hours.
Ramadan is considered a sacred time for Muslims around the world, and many countries enforce strict laws to ensure that its customs and traditions are upheld.
Oman also implements strict rules against those breaking their fast in pubic. According to Article 277 of the Sultanate’s Penal Code, whoever flagrantly consumes food, drink, or other substances that break the fast in the daytime in Ramadan in a public place, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than 10 days and not exceeding three months.