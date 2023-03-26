Stock Kuwait skyline
Image Credit: Yasmena Al Mulla/Gulf News

Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of the Interior has issued a warning to both Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates against openly violating the fasting law during the month of Ramadan.

In a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, the ministry reminded citizens and residents that breaking the fasting rule in public during the day will result in punishment.

Ramadan

The statement warned that those found openly violating the fasting rule could face imprisonment for up to one month or a fine of up to 100 dinars, or both. The ministry urged people to respect the religious observance of Ramadan and to refrain from eating, drinking and smoking in public during daylight hours.

Ramadan is considered a sacred time for Muslims around the world, and many countries enforce strict laws to ensure that its customs and traditions are upheld.

Oman also implements strict rules against those breaking their fast in pubic. According to Article 277 of the Sultanate’s Penal Code, whoever flagrantly consumes food, drink, or other substances that break the fast in the daytime in Ramadan in a public place, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than 10 days and not exceeding three months.