Sharjah: The popular annual ‘Ramadan Nights’ fair offering up to 75 per cent discounts returns to Expo Centre Sharjah from April 5 to 21, organisers announced today.
The event’s 40th edition, which is part of the city-wide Sharjah Ramadan Festival, is featuring over 10,000 products from “prominent” brands.
Visitors to Ramadan Nights will also have the opportunity to win prizes, participate in cultural and artistic programmes, entertainment activities, and savour local, Arab, and international cuisine.
Spanning 17 days, the exhibition features a dedicated area for games suitable for various age groups, as well as the Heritage Village, which showcases cultural art performances, traditional clothing, tools, handicrafts, incense, beverages, and popular Ramadan dishes.
The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr.
Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, said Ramadan Nights is one of the top activities of Sharjah Ramadan Festival and carries both economic and social significance.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “It brings us great joy to partake in the festivities of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid with visitors, showcasing an array of activities and alluring marketing offers.”