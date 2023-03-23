Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a series of charitable initiatives to be carried out in collaboration with partners and volunteers during Ramadan. The programmes aim to benefit drivers, workers, low-income families and senior citizens, the authority said on Thursday.

Among the planned initiatives are Meals-On-Wheels, which involves the provision of 40,000 meals, (Ramadan Rations) involving the distribution of 500 prepaid nol cards, the 9th edition of the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign held in coordination with Al Ihsan Charity Association, the Iftar initiative held in coordination with Beit Al Khair Society, and The Emirates Society for Parents’ Care and Relief initiative where more than 100 prepaid nol cards will be distributed.

“RTA is celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan as a religious and social event that enables everyone to contribute to humanitarian and social activities. It also encourages government and private entities to launch initiatives and motivate community members from different cultures and segments to engage in volunteering efforts and contribute to the values of giving and social responsibility,” said Rowdah Al Mehrezi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, RTA.

She said RTA has planned a host of community-oriented initiatives for 2023 encompassing ‘Meals-On-Wheels’ initiative which aims at distributing 40,000 meals at the rate of 1,330 meals per day, in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Beit Al Khair Society, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Tokio Marine Insurance Company and Dubai Investments. The initiative targets bus drivers, labor camps, delivery bike drivers, truck drivers, and taxi drivers.

“RTA is also keen to carry out the Ramadan Rations initiative every year by distributing 500 prepaid nol cards, to specific groups namely low-income families and female taxi drivers who can use the cards to pay for purchases in retail stores as well as public transport and parking across Dubai,” she added.

“RTA’s Ramadan activities include partnerships with other entities, namely Al-Ihsan Charity Association’s Ramadan Aman campaign, held for the ninth year in a row, to curb traffic accidents and speedsters by distributing light Iftar meals to drivers, pedestrians as well as cyclists and e-scooters.

The second initiative is The Iftar initiative which targets worshipers and residents of Muhaisnah and is undertaken with the Beit Al Khair Society where a tent will be set up to distribute Iftar meals. RTA is also cooperating with the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief in distributing Ramadan Rations, Kiswat Al EID (Eid Clothing), Iftar meals, and more than 100 prepaid nol cards to the elderly and low-income families,” concluded Al Mehrizi.