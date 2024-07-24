Cairo: Kuwait is bracing for a further surge in summer temperatures towards the end of July, cautioned a weather expert. According to Issa Ramadan, a forecaster cited by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas, “Temperatures peak in the final week of July, reaching their highest levels.”

He noted that during this period, Kuwait, along with other Gulf countries and Iraq, experiences the most intense heat and solar radiation of the year, though specific temperature forecasts were not provided.

Ramadan emphasized the need for precautionary measures against heat strokes and stress, advising individuals to inspect their vehicle tires, engines, and home air conditioners.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature forecast for Kuwait is 50 degrees Celsius. Known as one of the world’s hottest places during summer, Kuwait recently witnessed its highest-ever electricity consumption due to increased demand amid scorching temperatures.

On July 13, the Electricity load index hit a record 17,360 megawatts at 49 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record by 240 megawatts. The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy anticipates further spikes in consumption as temperatures are expected to exceed 50 degrees in some parts of Kuwait.

Kuwait, with an estimated population of 4.8 million including around 3.3 million foreigners, has urged both citizens and expatriates to conserve energy to cope with the heightened demand.