Dubai: A 31-year-old Indian expat was rushed to Farwaniya hospital after shooting himself at his Kuwaiti sponsor’s house in Ardiya, Kuwait, local media reported.
According to the sponsor, the Indian expat, who works as a driver, had a dispute with his wife in India over the phone. “The driver then grabbed my gun from the trunk of my car and shot himself in the right side of his chest,” the sponsor said.
The victim was rushed to hospital where he is under observation and treatment. His condition is stable, he added.