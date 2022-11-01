Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have ordered the deportation of an Asian expatriate for walking naked in public following a drinking binge, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
Brig. Salah Al Daas, the security chief of Al Farwaniya governorate, south of Kuwait City, made the expulsion order after the expatriate had been caught walking completely naked in the area of Jleeb under the influence of drink, Al Anba added.
The report did not say when the incident occurred or give the offender’s nationality or age.
Meanwhile, police in Kuwait City had arrested a Kuwaiti man over an attempted attack on an officer with a sharp tool, the paper said.
The assailant looked abnormal and attempted to attack the patrol officer when he tried to stop him. The 28-year-old man was overpowered and found later to have a criminal record, according to the paper.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, has recently seen several incidents of violence, including attempted attacks on police.