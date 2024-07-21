Cairo: Kuwaiti courts issued a death sentence per month on average against drug dealers last year as the country is stepping up efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and smuggling.

Twelve drug dealers were handed down death sentences in Kuwait in 2023 after they were convicted of smuggling or trading in the illicit substances in different cases, Al Qabas newspaper reported, citing judicial statistics.

Three of the inmates were caught growing narcotics in home gardens and other places as well as processing drugs with the purpose of trading and the rest were convicted of possessing and smuggling drugs in collusion with international gangs.

According to the statistics, 59 other convicts were given life sentences on charges of drug trafficking.

They included eight defendants convicted of planting narcotics, 32 others for possessing and bringing in drugs with the intention of trading.

Twelve others were convicted of possessing drugs with the purpose of taking, four others were found guilty of possessing psychotropic drugs and three more defendants were convicted of drug taking and trafficking.

A total of 6,911 verdicts were delivered last year in Kuwait in drug-related cases. They included 6,034 conviction rulings and 877 acquittals.

The high rates of convictions were due to “professionalism in seizure and inspection” by the law enforcers, according to a legal expert.