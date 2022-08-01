Dubai: Kuwait’s new Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has formed a new government of 12 ministers, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

The new government was formed three months and a half after the former government submitted its resignation.

The new Prime Minister was appointed by Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Sheikh Talal Khalid Al Ahmed Al Sabah is appointed deputy prime minister and Minister of Defence. He will also act as Minister of Interior.

Mohammed Abdul Latif Al Faris is deputy prime minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

Eissa Ahmed Mohamed Hassan Al Kandari is the Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development. He is also appointed as the Minister of State for the National Assembly.

Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah is appointed as the Foreign Minister.

Rana Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Faris, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Affairs.

Abdul Rahman Baddah Al Mutairi is the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Ali Fahad Al Madhaf, Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Jamal Hadhel Salem Al Jallawi, Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Promoting Transparency, and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

Khalid Suleiman Al Saeed, Minister of Health.

Abdul Wahhab Mohammed Al Rasheed, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

Ali Hussain Ali Al Mousa, Minister of Public Works, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.