A hand shape sculpture is reflected in the water at the Byzantine-era Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The historical cistern, which is the biggest in Istanbul, was built in the 6th century during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I.
Image Credit: AP
People are reflected in the waters of the Basilica Cistern while visiting the historic site in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 26, 2022. - Built in 542 and resting near the Hagia Sophia -- then a cathedral, now a mosques -- the basilica was once part of a network of more than 100 cisterns begun by the Romans and completed by the Byzantians and Ottomans to supply the city and its palaces with running water
Image Credit: AFP
