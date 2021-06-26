Kuwait City: The Governor of the Capital governorate, Talal Al Khaled Al Sabah, said that as part of then campaign to address building violations around 8,000 single expats have been evicted from their homes.
Al Khaled pointed out that the houses that they are living in are in violation of building codes and regulations, mainly health violations. He added that many of the residents’ Civil ID addresses did not match their actual living situation.
The announcement came as the governorate instated a campaign to address building violations. Al Khaled stated that the number of building violations in the Capital governorate totals 165 out of 206 buildings.
The Capital’s governor stated that real estate companies have a responsibility not to rent out to single people as it has a negative effect on society in terms of health and threatens Kuwait’s national identity.
Labourer cities
In the past few years, the government has announced that it would be building several cities for labourers. In 2016, the Municipality announced they are planning on building six labour cities throughout Kuwait.
One of the cities, a joint venture between the government and the private sector, is the Al Jahra labour city, which is supposed to be completed in 2021, as per the original timeline stated in 2017, and will accommodate nearly 20,000 labourers.
Al Khaled called on the responsible authorities to move quickly to complete the construction of labour cities.