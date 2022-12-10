Cairo: Kuwaiti police have arrested four Egyptian expatriates taking drugs inside a salon for men, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The arrests were made after police had received a tip-off that some persons were in an “abnormal” condition inside a salon in Al Farwaniya area, south of Kuwait City, added Al Anba.
In response, police raided the site where they found four people taking drugs, the paper said.
After searching the place, narcotic substances and tools used in drug taking were found, it added.
Around 144 people died last year in Kuwait due to drug overdoses, Al Qabas newspaper reported in September, quoting security sources.
Kuwaitis accounted for 61 per cent of the deaths and the rest were foreigners.
Males, meanwhile, made up 92 per cent of the facilities while the remaining 8 per cent were females.
Kuwait arrested 3,000 people in drug-related cases and seized record amounts of narcotics last year, Al Qabas also reported.
The offenders included 1,500 Kuwaitis, 800 stateless Bidoons, 300 Egyptian expatriates and the rest were Syrian, Lebanese, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani nationals, it added.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.