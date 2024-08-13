Cairo: Chief of Kuwait's National Guard Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Sabah, known as the ruling family's patriarch, has died, triggering an outpouring of tributes. He was 98.

During his eventful life, Salem held several official posts and honorary positions, and contributed to charity works inside and outside the homeland.

Born in 1926 in in Al Sheoukh neighbourhood in present-day Kuwait City and received traditional education at prominent tutors' hands before attending Al Mubarakiya School, the first regular school in Kuwait.

After Kuwait's independence in 1961, he was named a member of the Constituent Assembly that was tasked with crafting the country's constitution. He became the minister of works in Kuwait's first post-independence government.

He kept the post in the second government formed in 1963 when Kuwait experienced a major construction development. The same year, he became the first head of the Kuwait Engineering Society.

Four years later, he became the chief of the National Guard that he founded as a national institution responsible for consolidating security and stability in the country.

He also enhanced the National Guard's role as supportive of the army in defending Kuwait. Besides steering the National Guard's helm, he held several security and military posts including the membership of the Supreme Defence Council in 1969 and the National Security Council in 2005.

In appreciation of his efforts in serving the country, the then Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued in December 2004 a royal decree granting Salem the title of His Highness.