Dubai: Kuwait has introduced a new policy for handling luxury cars involved in reckless driving offences.

According to Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al Yousuf Al Sabah, these high-priced vehicles, valued at 40,000 dinars (about $130,000) and above, will now be auctioned rather than crushed.

This decision differentiates luxury cars from non-luxury vehicles, which will continue to face the existing punishment of being crushed.

The new traffic law aims to address reckless driving while preserving the value of expensive vehicles.

In May, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior began a campaign to crush cars confiscated from reckless drivers, a measure that has gained public support.