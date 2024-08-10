Dubai: The Kuwaiti government imposed travel bans on 43,289 Kuwaitis and expatriates in the first half of 2024 due to ongoing disputes or immigration violations.

The bans will remain in effect until the related civil, criminal, or immigration issues are resolved.

Data from the Ministry of Interior’s Travel Ban Department, under the Ministry of Justice, indicates that 25,149 travel ban orders were lifted during the same period. The Family Court processed 2,825 travel ban cases and documented 2,672 vehicle impoundments from January to June 2024.

May recorded the highest number of travel bans, with 9,021 orders issued, followed by February with 9,006. March saw 7,249 orders, January had 6,642, June had 5,843, and April had the lowest with 5,528.

Additional figures from the Public Prosecution show 1,716 banking-related cases and 1,216 check misdemeanor cases in the first six months of 2024. Common reasons for travel bans include unpaid bills, overdue rent, outstanding checks, and family court expenses.